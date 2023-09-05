It’s a shame downtown has a stadium that’s not accessible to everyone. Neither are the other businesses.

I have never been to a game, used to love going to the Gem theater and i would love to see a show at the Swanee or have a meal at the Chophouse but there's no parking for handicap people. There’s were a few spaces in front of the Gem theater and a few beside the Swanee but some brain child from the city done away with them….smh.

WHY? why do you not want the handicapped to patronize the merchants downtown? All the curbside parking on West ave should be handicap only. Especially for those like myself that can’t walk very far.

I reckon the city is too busy riding around measuring how tall your grass is or monitoring how long you leave your trash can at the street to care about the handicap citizens.

Maybe a letter to the ADA would help.

I’m sure it’s a waste of time to talk to our senile mayor.

Council members understand that the handicap voters are watching.

Curtis J. Ballard

Kannapolis