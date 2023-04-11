I would like to thank you for publishing Mr. Langford’s piece regarding the City of Concord.

The notes on Concord’s demographic profile were especially insightful and helpful. The City Manager, Lloyd Payne Jr. and the Planning Director, Steve Osbourne deserve our appreciation for trying to manage such a rate of change in growth.

I feel incredibly fortunate to live in a truly extraordinary city managed and governed by individuals that truly care about the underlying community.

Julien B. Booth

Rowan Rock & Timber