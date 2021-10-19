 Skip to main content
LETTER: Betty Stocks is dedicated to Concord
Letters to the editor

Got an opinion or just want to point out something good or bad in our community? Send us a letter. Email to mplemmons@independenttribune.com or jstamey@independenttribune.com

It is my hope that citizens of Concord will vote for Betty Stocks for City Council. Betty was born in Concord and has witnessed the growth of our City.

For 28 years she was a devoted member of Concord Police Department, retiring as Deputy Chief. Betty has served on city and regional committees, building relationships across our region. She is passionate in her dedication to the citizens of Concord. She shows respect to all, actively listens to concerns, accepts likenesses and differences among citizens. Please vote for Betty Stocks on Nov. 2.

Jan Daubener

Concord

