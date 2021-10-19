LETTER: Betty Stocks is dedicated to Concord

It is my hope that citizens of Concord will vote for Betty Stocks for City Council. Betty was born in Concord and has witnessed the growth of our City.

For 28 years she was a devoted member of Concord Police Department, retiring as Deputy Chief. Betty has served on city and regional committees, building relationships across our region. She is passionate in her dedication to the citizens of Concord. She shows respect to all, actively listens to concerns, accepts likenesses and differences among citizens. Please vote for Betty Stocks on Nov. 2.