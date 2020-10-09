LETTER: Biden’s masks cover a different COVID

To better protect himself, Joe Biden is wearing three masks – one the mask of respectability to cover up some past interactions with women and questionable financial deals, one the mask of a moderate to cover up his progressive agenda, and one the mask of competence to cover up his fading intellectual capacity.
In this case COVID represents Covering Of Views, Indiscretions, Dementia.
Phil Clutts
Harrisburg
