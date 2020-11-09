LETTER: Cabarrus elections workers, officials did great job

As the 2020 General Election draws to a close, I would like to thank those who made it possible.

Conducting an election in the midst of a pandemic was no easy task for the Cabarrus County Board of Elections. Safety protocols had to be developed. New early voting locations had to be found to allow social distancing. Existing Election Day locations had to be reconfigured for the same reason. County staff, in addition to normal supplies, had to deliver additional protective equipment.

There was an unprecedented demand for absentee by mail ballots with more than 30,000 requested. Temporary staff had to be hired to receive these and to answer questions in person and over the phones.

Hundreds of persons staffed the early voting and Election Day locations as chief judges, judges, and assistants through long days. Permanent and part-time staff put in long hours preparing for and conducting the election. Various Cabarrus County departments including Information Technology, Infrastructure and Asset Management, and Communications and Outreach provided essential support.

Director Carol Soles did an excellent job running the election and coordinating all these efforts.