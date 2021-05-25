LETTER: Cabarrus, N.C. facing housing crisis

North Carolina is staring down a real housing crisis. In Cabarrus County, a family would need to make $38,680/year to afford the local average rent of $967/month — but in reality, the average renter in the county can only afford $667/month based on their actual wage.
The pandemic exacerbated this serious situation and its consequences are not yet fully known. With HOPE funds exhausted and eviction moratoriums being pieced together, families have been left in limbo. What will happen to all those that owe back-rent once the moratoriums expire? Black and Brown people have been disproportionately impacted. Leaving this unaddressed increases inequality and hurts us all.
There are ways to address this. North Carolina has billions of dollars in reserves. It’s unconscionable that our General Assembly has not used all available funds to house unhoused individuals, provide direct rent and mortgage relief for those behind on payments, and banned source-of-income requirements in rental applications during this unprecedented time.
Closer to home, towns in Cabarrus county can and should do all they can to relieve barriers to housing. It is possible that hundreds of local families will come out of this pandemic with an eviction filing on their record. Like arrest records, simply having this “stain” on your record allows landlords to refuse you housing--- regardless of what the outcome of that eviction filing or arrest was. If local municipalities passed ordinances that disallowed this discrimination, we could avert the worst of this coming crisis.