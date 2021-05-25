LETTER: Cabarrus, N.C. facing housing crisis

North Carolina is staring down a real housing crisis. In Cabarrus County, a family would need to make $38,680/year to afford the local average rent of $967/month — but in reality, the average renter in the county can only afford $667/month based on their actual wage.

The pandemic exacerbated this serious situation and its consequences are not yet fully known. With HOPE funds exhausted and eviction moratoriums being pieced together, families have been left in limbo. What will happen to all those that owe back-rent once the moratoriums expire? Black and Brown people have been disproportionately impacted. Leaving this unaddressed increases inequality and hurts us all.

There are ways to address this. North Carolina has billions of dollars in reserves. It’s unconscionable that our General Assembly has not used all available funds to house unhoused individuals, provide direct rent and mortgage relief for those behind on payments, and banned source-of-income requirements in rental applications during this unprecedented time.