LETTER: Celebrating those who serve - Customer Service Week 2021
Sometimes Customer Service can be stressful and take a toll, especially when customers are in distress, truth be told.

But, make no mistake, about what is great. You keep pushing through, actively creating solutions, yes, that’s what you do.

Interactions can get heated, but you refuse to become defeated. Sorting through your tools, you keep your cool, providing help and hope, for all who choose.

Customer Service is about presenting resolution, even when customers refuse your solution.

You are a burst of sunshine, when customers have a lot on their mind.

Customer Service is the art of providing assistance and advice, while keeping your cool and being nice.

Happy Customer Service Week to all who serve!

Caren Lightfoot

Salisbury

