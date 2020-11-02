LETTER: Changes for Congress and the Supreme Court needed

With the current state of acrimony in Congress, and the level of hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle, I wonder what can lead our national government to be more solutions based and less insult based.

I believe professional politicians are not helpful to the citizens of our country. The person serving their county after a period time often seems to be more successful in acquiring wealth and access than serving their country.

It has been proposed many times before, but I think term limits for all national offices would be very helpful. For both the House of Representatives and the Senate, I think a 12 year term limit balances the time to become effective and limits power acquired by long serving congressmen.

I look forward to a time when elected members of Congress are working across the aisle and serving the governed as a normal course of business. I would also recommend that once a member of congress fulfills their term, they would not be eligible to register as a lobbyist for ten years.

I think one 18 year term for the Supreme Court would be helpful. We could transition the Supreme Court by having a 2020 appointee complete their term in 2038. The next appointee would complete their term in 2040.