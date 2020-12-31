LETTER: Concord Mills area changes needed; Before it’s too late...

I am so saddened to hear about the recent events that led to a police officer being killed. I am also concerned about a growing issue in that particular part of Concord.

Concord Mills Mall and the surrounding area have been the scene of many murders, crimes and disturbances. While I thought that the murder of an innocent young girl at the mall would present new changes; that area still seems to be plagued with crime.

While many will bring out numbers and statistics to counter and present an argument that it is safe, I would beg to differ. Many residents have expressed that they do not feel safe in that area, and drive 30 minutes away just to shop.

This is a growing and thriving area but will meet its demise if they do not find a way to truly police this area. It may seem like small separate event and continue to be ignored, but this is how it always starts. It will soon continue to spiral out of control UNLESS it is constantly policed and handled properly IMMEDIATELY.

Rose Hail

Concord