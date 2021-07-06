 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Cooper leads based on politics not reality
0 Comments

LETTER: Cooper leads based on politics not reality

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor may be submitted to jstamey@independenttribune.com and mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Gov. Roy Cooper continues to demonstrate his leadership based upon politics versus reality.

First, he's using taxpayer dollars to create millionaires for getting the COVID vaccine. He killed many small-medium businesses across the state with his draconian restrictions. He should be giving that money to those owners to try and re-open in their communities.

Secondly, he vetoed ending extended unemployment benefits. Many businesses are in need of workers, but Cooper chooses to cater to his political base instead of economic prosperity.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts