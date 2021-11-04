LETTER: Cothren, conservatives can’t deny climate change, move to stage 2

Stage two of the conservative approach to climate change was offered up by Larry Cothren in his article on Sunday, Oct. 31. Stage one was denial it existed, but rising carbon dioxide levels and temperatures causing droughts, wildfires, and worsening storms have made that view untenable. Stage two is to admit it exists, but nothing can or should be done about it so we should continue to pollute and just adapt to the mess we are making.

This alternative view is not shared by a vast majority of climate scientists, and almost every government in the world is concerned about it enough to have plans for ways to reduce greenhouse gases. Not every solution proposed is practical or equitable, but doing nothing in order to not change our lifestyle seems selfish and foolish.

As for the "expert" Steven Koonin Larry wants us to listen to, you can look him up in Google. He was the chief scientist at the oil company BP in 2004, has been called out by other scientists for cherry picking data, and was at one time asked to head a Trump committee to propose an alternative view of climate change. These plans were scrapped so that an initiative to undermine climate science could be undertaken that was "not subject to the same scrutiny as a formal advisory committee."