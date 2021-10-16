 Skip to main content
LETTER: Cothren, conservatives want choice only when it fits their agenda
LETTER: Cothren, conservatives want choice only when it fits their agenda

Letters to the editor

Larry Cothren's letter of Oct. 15 states that I do not understand choice. As my momma would tell me, "You can do whatever you want, but you will have to bear the consequences." If you choose to not be vaccinated and endanger others, you will have to put up with some scorn.

Are Larry and like-minded conservatives really pro-choice? Does that mean someone can choose their own sexual orientation, or protest racial injustice without being criticized? The Texas Taliban is now denying women the choice to abort a pregnancy even if it was caused by rape or incest. Being pro-choice works both ways Mr. Cothren.

Vincent Keipper, MD

Concord

