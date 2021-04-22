LETTER: Cothren seems to forget Trump’s struggles with the truth

It is ironic that Larry Cothren's Sunday column accused Joe Biden's administration of lying to the public when his hero, Donald Trump was caught in 30,573 lies in four years according to a non-partisan fact check group. Many of these tall tales were written off as political posturing but some had serious consequences. Nasty comments about minorities were associated with an increase in hate crimes. Misinformation on COVID led to inaction which cost hundreds of thousands of lives according to his own medical experts, and the devastation to our economy. Lies to his party about the outcome of the election led to a deadly invasion of the capitol and a flurry of voting laws designed to alter the next election unfairly.