LETTER: Cothren still tired of hearing about COVID
LETTER: Cothren still tired of hearing about COVID

Letters to the editor

Thanks to Vincent Keipper, MD, for stating the obvious in telling us COVID-19 has been deadly in his letter to the editor ("We should complain, anti-vaxxers endanger lives"). Thanks also to Vincent Keipper, MD, for repeating the same old talking points that so many of us have grown tired of hearing for the last 18 months or so--particularly the anti-vaxxer slur favored by COVID hysterics. Most of all, a hearty thank you to Vincent Keipper, MD, for proving the point of my October 10 column concerning COVID vaccinations.

This is about individuals making choices, Mr. Keipper, something you obviously don't understand. We'll leave it to people like to make choices based on politics.

Larry Cothren

Harrisburg

