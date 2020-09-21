LETTER: Cothren, the GOP with ‘convenient amnesia’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems that Larry Cothren and many others are suffering from convenient amnesia. This administration has waged a constant war on the First Amendment and the free press. This president constantly refers to the free press as ‘”the true enemy of the people.” It will get to the point where this administration will have to create their own press. State run media?

Right to peacefully assemble - not under this administration. Americans that were peacefully assembled in Lafayette Park were forcefully removed by this administration to conduct a political stunt and American citizens are being detained with no charges. Secret police?

Cothren brings up an oldie, but goodie - attacks on the 2nd Amendment. How many times do we have to hear and read this tired old argument? The 2nd Amendment is not getting appealed, it is not being attacked, guns are not being confiscated. Weapons are readily available to law abiding citizens. Same ol’ scare tactics. Stop selling it, nobody is buying it.