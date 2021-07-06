LETTER: Decorate your home with lights?

Citizens of Cabarrus County, if you would like to decorate your yard or house or apartment with colorful lights, both fixed and/or flashing, simply use Christmas lights, all the same color or mixed color.

There are so many to choose from and are not that expensive. Heck, you can even put them in glass bottles, glass containers of any shape and size, etc. and, using your imagination, visions will abound!

Display them anywhere and everywhere! If everyone does that our displays could be seen from outer space!

Danny Singleton

Concord