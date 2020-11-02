LETTER: Democracy in action

While the official election season may be coming to a close within the next few days, there will be thousands of mail-in ballots that are not yet accounted for along with millions of Americans eager to hear the announcement of who will be representing them for the next few years.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and the health concerns surrounding it, North Carolinians are making the decision to request absentee ballots more than ever before. In comparison to the 231,000 requested in the 2016 election cycle, more than 1.3 million absentee ballots have been requested this year.

With there being such strict measures to verify the accuracy of these kinds of ballots, it will take much longer to count the ballots as opposed to ballots cast at polling stations across the state. With this process being so long already along with the United States Supreme Court decision to extend mail-in ballot deadlines by nine days after the official election closing, it will undoubtedly take days, if not weeks, for election officials to count these votes and verify a winner -- and there is simply nothing wrong with that.