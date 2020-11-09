LETTER: Democrats trying to steal the election

I’m watching the Presidential election results on the day after the election. I can’t believe what I’m seeing with the Democrat Party stealing the 2020 election right out from under President Trump.

Trump has won North Carolina and Georgia since the polls closed and now all day on November 4th. But the corrupt media will not call either state for Trump!!!! Why not? Still trying to find mail in votes to help Biden with these two states?

Pennsylvania is another state that the corrupt state officials of Pennsylvania are trying to turn for Biden! They are counting over 100,000 ballots and not letting any Republican observers look at them. Right now Pennsylvania is another state that President Trump is leading and they will not call the state for Trump!

I never thought I would see corruption like this in my lifetime in the United States of America!

David Baxter

China Grove

Editor’s note: This letter was received after Election Day before news organizations were projecting a Presidential victory of Joe Biden. At the time election officials in many states continued to count legal absentee and mail-in ballots that were cast on or before Election Day. In the case of Pennsylvania and Georgia, the state legislatures mandated mail-in and absentee ballots could not be counted until after in-person election day votes were counted.