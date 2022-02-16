LETTER: Disagrees with Deabler’s ‘left wing opinions’

I have spoken out regarding this man, Leroy Deabler previously. His “Guest Columnist” articles contain misinformation and left wing opinions that take away from the integrity of your paper. Previously he spoke of eliminating the Electoral College which is simply a stupid idea as three or four states would then decide elections leaving most of the country without a voice. Sunday’s article continues the left’s nonsense about January 6th where a group of idiots waltzed themselves into the Capitol, unarmed and created a scene but no one stopped them.

A military veteran that was unarmed and non-threatening was killed by a Capitol policeman with no punishment. As far as the GOP getting involved in elections, when a majority of Americans according to polls don’t trust the integrity of our voting system, some strengthening has to be made and asking for voter ID is hardly the problem the left would have you believe.

What percentage of adult Americans don’t have an ID? I bet it is almost nil. Please stop printing this man’s distorted views, they are not “news” but opinions and if you print opinions please at least have the decency to print both sides of them.

Grant Rader

Kannapolis