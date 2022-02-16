 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Disagrees with Deabler’s ‘left wing opinions’
0 Comments

LETTER: Disagrees with Deabler’s ‘left wing opinions’

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Got an opinion or just want to point out something good or bad in our community? Send us a letter. Email to mplemmons@independenttribune.com or jstamey@independenttribune.com

Editor's Note

The veteran killed referred to was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot once in the shoulder by an unidentified Capitol police lieutenant while she was attempting to crawl through a broken window leading to the Speaker's Lobby outside the US House of Representatives' chamber.

I have spoken out regarding this man, Leroy Deabler previously. His “Guest Columnist” articles contain misinformation and left wing opinions that take away from the integrity of your paper. Previously he spoke of eliminating the Electoral College which is simply a stupid idea as three or four states would then decide elections leaving most of the country without a voice. Sunday’s article continues the left’s nonsense about January 6th where a group of idiots waltzed themselves into the Capitol, unarmed and created a scene but no one stopped them.

A military veteran that was unarmed and non-threatening was killed by a Capitol policeman with no punishment. As far as the GOP getting involved in elections, when a majority of Americans according to polls don’t trust the integrity of our voting system, some strengthening has to be made and asking for voter ID is hardly the problem the left would have you believe.

What percentage of adult Americans don’t have an ID? I bet it is almost nil. Please stop printing this man’s distorted views, they are not “news” but opinions and if you print opinions please at least have the decency to print both sides of them.

Grant Rader

Kannapolis

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts