LETTER: Election text messages, TV ads and mailers a constant barrage

Well, my cell phone bill came a few days ago with an upcharge of 10% - doesn’t sound too strange, right? Except when the cause is political ads using up data - ads that I did not give permission to be sent to me. So much for a free election! And so much for caring about the spending of those on fixed incomes. And, it looks like there will be an overage on next month’s bill too. Don’t forget the text messages from folks who are my soon to be new friends!

Then there’s all the other assaults: TV ads with purposely misleading or completely untruthful information and mailers with the same “information”. Because of where we are geographically, we get the national, local, state and South Carolina ads. We’re so blessed.

The mailers, which can come at the rate of seven per day, are all on oversize glossy stock – not one even on recycled paper (all the candidates are environmentalists – not). Exactly how many times does it take to send a mailer before you think we read it? Its the same thing over and over again. After all, none of us even knew there was an election so we must need this flood of soon to be recycled paper! Guess what – all those mailers are not going to change my mind about who I vote for!