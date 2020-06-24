LETTER: EMTs, police are the ‘best’

My husband Ken and I have recently moved from Florida to Kannapolis to live with our daughter and son-in-law because of the frailty of age.
Ken is a heart patient and in need of implanting a 4th pacemaker, defibulator.
The EMTs were called early Sunday morning with a low battery warning. In record time the EMTs and Police were at the door and responded immediately in a warm and professional way. Their manner was kind, trustworthy and professional. The treatment couldn’t have been better.
We are very thankful and pleased with their excellent care. It was a joy to witness their excellent work ethic and warmth of friendship. They are all the “Best” and we wanted to share this blessed experience. Thank you Good Men of God!
Barbara Boucher
Kannapolis