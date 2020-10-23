 Skip to main content
LETTER: Fertenbaugh represents well on the school board
LETTER: Fertenbaugh represents well on the school board

Letters to the editor

Does it really matter who sits on the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education? Most certainly. We need someone with the perspective of our school system gained from having lived it as a parent, community member, and school board member. We need someone who filters decisions through the lenses of student learning, student achievement, student opportunities, and student individual needs. We need someone who understands that schools and system physical infrastructure are always strategic investments. We need someone who appreciates the tirelessness of our system’s educators throughout the curricular day and beyond, who recognizes the worth of all our school system employees, and champions their cause.

These are the guiding metrics for all Ms. Cindy Fertenbaugh brings to the table, not just in open Board Sessions during public discourse, but also in closed Board Sessions. Let’s keep her in the right seat, let’s keep her on our school board.

Robert Kirk, Ed.D.

Concord

