LETTER: For a positive impact vote for Young

My name is Alvarez Nealy. I am 23 years old and have been living in Concord since I was 7 years old. I met Tish Young when I was 10 years old at the Concord Parks & Recreation and she immediately took me under her wing and guided me in the right direction along with many other children she guided. Ever since then she has been a mentor in my life.

I didn’t have much direction at home so she helped me stay focus on school and also helped me receive a scholarship to Gardner Webb University fresh out of high school. Furthermore throughout the community she has helped others in the same way.

Tish Young exacts, and stands for others and make sure they are ok before herself. On October 14th everyone should be voting for Tish Young if you want to see a positive impact in the Concord NC community.

Alvarez Nealy

Concord.