LETTER: Former mayor supports Betty Stocks for council

Teresa and I are writing to express our support for Betty Stocks, who is running for Concord City Council to replace Councilwoman Ella Mae Small.

After many years of distinguished service Councilwoman Small is not seeking re-election. We have known Betty for nearly 30 years and can vouch for her integrity.

Her career as a police officer and as Deputy Chief of Police has prepared her to take on a leadership role as a city council member.

She serves on numerous civic and community boards that provide services across the City of Concord and Betty is an active lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church..

faith has shaped and grounded her values.

We know Betty has the character and judgement to be an outstanding councilwoman and we urge you to join us in supporting her.

Your voice and your vote are important! We also support Mayor Dusch, Councilman J.C. Mckensie,and Councilman Terry Crawford for re-election.

Early voting is available now through October 30 at Cabarrus Board of Elections office,369 North Church street. Election Day is Tuesday November 2nd at your usual voting location.

Scott and Teresa Padgett

Concord