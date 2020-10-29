 Skip to main content
LETTER: Gail Young best choice for state house
Gail Young is the best choice for the NC House because Gail will provide the strong character and leadership we need for all the citizens of District 83. Gail has been a long-time resident, and she understands the challenges and opportunities we face.

She cares about our community. Gail worked to collect 9,000 pounds of food recently to donate to local food pantries like Cooperative Christian Ministries in Concord. She is endorsed by the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of North Carolina as well as the North Carolina League of Conservation voters.

Gail will fight to bring in new business and support existing ones in a responsible way. She understands that preserving our environment - clean air, clean water - are critical to repairing and growing our economy. Vote Gail Young for the well balanced and caring leader we need in Raleigh.

We need Gail's commitment - now - to meet the twin challenges of the pandemic and unemployment associated with the recession.

Alice Byrd

Concord

