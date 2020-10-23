LETTER: Gail Young can work with the GOP too

I am voting for Gail Young, Democratic candidate for the North Carolina House, 83rd Congressional District.

In 2018, as a campaign worker at the polls, two Republican legislators approached me and, separately, said the same things: “Gail Young is a Democrat we Republicans can work with. You’re working for the right campaign“.

I was amazed that they sought me out to tell me this. That moment changed me. I became a passionate supporter of Gail Young. Since then, I have told numerous people about what those two Republicans said.

Recently I had another experience that confirmed why I am working to elect Gail. Talking with Gail, I mentioned that a national Republican campaign official was having personal problems. Gail immediately said she hoped things would get better for them. I was again moved to see that Gail is a person who is even concerned about her political enemies.

We all want what Gail will do in the NC House—work to pass bipartisan legislation and be concerned for all of us whether we support her or not. We are all tired of being deeply divided by party.