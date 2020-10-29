LETTER: Gail Young is most qualified for state house

Gail Young, the Democratic candidate for State House Seat 83 is the most qualified and most conscientious to represent our district. Gail has prepared herself in numerous ways to be our representative. Gail attended a public school. Thus, she is familiar with the intricacies facing our school district in these Covid-19 times. By obtaining a Masters of Education has further prepared her to help our school districts meet the day to day challenges. This is confirmed by the endorsement of the North Carolina Association of Educators. She will advocate for raising teacher pay. She will push for investing in a strong educational system that seeks to build a skilled workforce to handle the new industries she will fight to come into North Carolina.

Gail Young is the right person for the job. She majors in people not politics. Gail lets her faith guide her conscience. She is faithful member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church. It is evident in her initiating a food drive that collected over 9,000 pounds of imperishable foods for the local pantries. We need someone who cares about people not big interests. We need someone who provides a hand instead of saying you are on your own.