LETTER: Gail Young needed in N.C. House
LETTER: Gail Young needed in N.C. House

  • Updated
Letters to the editor

Gail is our Gal.

Our NC House District 83 needs Gail Young in the North Carolina House. She will represent our community by addressing the needs we have right here in our town. Health care, education and affordable housing are some of her priorities.

She will work to see that every citizen can achieve these most basic needs if she is elected. Please join me in voting in this election for NC House District 83 candidate Gail Young.

We can all count on Gail to represent us with integrity.

Carol Anderson

Concord

