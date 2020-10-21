LETTER: Gail Young values education

My dad grew up on the poor side of town. His folks didn't have extra cash, but after flying combat for the Air Force in WWII, hard work and the GI bill put him through college and pharmacy school. Education was the key to my family's financial foundation, and eventually my folks were able to afford to send us kids on to college too.

You can probably tell how much I value education. Gail Young does too. Like my dad, she had a strong public school background, and she worked her way through college. Gail supports a strong public education system from which to build the future of our state, and our nation. Everyone should have the same chance my dad and Gail did: to work hard for a better life. But good schools have to be there. That's why I'm voting for Gail Young on November 3rd.