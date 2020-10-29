LETTER: Gail Young will fight for our needs

We have an excellent candidate for NC House District 83. That person is Gail Young, a member of our community who cares deeply about our future. Gail will fight to reduce healthcare costs, improve our schools, invest in small business, prioritize our transportation system, protect our environment, and to support funding law enforcement.

This election is a turning point in our democracy, we need local representatives that can lead by example. Gail has served her community throughout her life volunteering for the Red Cross, Hospice and Present Age Ministries. In response to the hardships caused by the pandemic, Gail organized her volunteers to collect food for local pantries and hosted virtual events to inform people how to stay healthy and keep our community safe. That is an unselfish quality of a compassionate leader.

Gail’s 27-year career in county government is another testament of her commitment to public service. She understands systems and knows how to promote positive change. And she believes in honesty and transparency in government.