LETTER: Gail Young will fight for our needs
  • Updated
We have an excellent candidate for NC House District 83. That person is Gail Young, a member of our community who cares deeply about our future. Gail will fight to reduce healthcare costs, improve our schools, invest in small business, prioritize our transportation system, protect our environment, and to support funding law enforcement.

This election is a turning point in our democracy, we need local representatives that can lead by example. Gail has served her community throughout her life volunteering for the Red Cross, Hospice and Present Age Ministries. In response to the hardships caused by the pandemic, Gail organized her volunteers to collect food for local pantries and hosted virtual events to inform people how to stay healthy and keep our community safe. That is an unselfish quality of a compassionate leader.

Gail’s 27-year career in county government is another testament of her commitment to public service. She understands systems and knows how to promote positive change. And she believes in honesty and transparency in government.

Think about the past when our representatives worked together to govern with decency and respect for each other. This election, we have an opportunity, a constitutional right, to vote for candidates that can bring those qualities back to our community. Gail has information about voting by mail or early voting (everyday through Oct. 31) on her website: gailyoungnc.com.

I strongly urge everyone to vote for Gail. She will listen to the concerns of our community and fight for our priorities.

Bradna Bowers

Concord

