LETTER: H.B. 780 would help our most vulnerable citizens

My name is Brynn Green and I am a doctoral nursing student and have been a practicing nurse for the past 6 years. I am writing to discuss the End of Life Options Act (HB780) introduced with bi-partisan support to the North Carolina General Assembly on May 4, 2021.

The purpose of the End of Life Options Act is to ensure that competent North Carolina Residents who are over the age of 18 and have been diagnosed with a terminal illness will have the right to self-determination at the end of life. Having participated in end of life care, both personally and professionally, I can attest that individual autonomy at the time of death is often equally as important as it is during one’s life.

In 1997, Oregon became the first jurisdiction in the United States to pass a Death with Dignity Act, allowing physicians to assist terminally ill residents by prescribing lethal medications to be voluntarily self-administered for the purpose of ending their life at the time and place of their choosing. Since that time, 10 jurisdictions have followed suit and the results have been precisely as the legislation intended.

It is essential that we, as a society, advocate on behalf of our most vulnerable citizens and thus, provide the terminally ill with the option of hastening their impending death to avoid suffering the pain and indignities that often accompany such illness.