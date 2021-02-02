LETTER: Here’s why to impeach Trump

Impeach Trump! Here’s why:

1.The “Big Lie” that if he didn’t win, the election was rigged was the genesis of the insurrection and his rally was the pivotal point.

2. It was seditious to rhetorically enflame his mob of followers to march on the Capital and then do nothing to stop the riot; not even a tweet until it was nearly over.

3. He must be held accountable for his actions. No one is above the law.

4. Reconciliation/Unity cannot occur without justice.

5. Because of his explicitly illegal efforts to pressure states to overturn their election results, especially his threats and intimidation of Georgia’s Secretary of State and election officials.

6. His plot to oust AG Rosen and use the Justice Department to pressure it to use fraud investigations falsely and publicly to cast doubt on the election outcome.

7. Because no other President has ever tried through force, threat of force, or intimidation to prevent a free and fair election from being consummated.

8. To save the GOP and divorce itself from the conspiracy theorists, QAnon and white supremacists.