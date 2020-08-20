 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Higher property taxes could lead to homelessness
View Comments

LETTER: Higher property taxes could lead to homelessness

Only $5 for 5 months
Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor may be submitted to jstamey@independenttribune.com and mplemmons@independenttribune.com

I would like to see a column about the huge property tax increase for Cabarrus County and the City of Kannapolis. I realize that our home values have increased but, Cabarrus County and the city of Kannapolis should have decreased the tax rate.

How are people supposed to survive? More people will become homeless. This is not right!!!

What is the other reason for the tax increase besides the increase in home values????

Frank VanDyk

Kannapolis

View Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics