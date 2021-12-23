LETTER: In support of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County

There are some in our community who have dedicated their lives to peace and justice. These men and women contribute in a great way to making our lives better. They promote inclusion and work for the common good of humanity.

I applaud their effort and hope they will continue on their work of faith. Recently, Pastor Ben Sloan wrote about the need to ensure articles published are free of hearsay and propaganda. He researched the history of journalism through the past two centuries stating its development bringing us to the present day. His article was factual and informationally accurate.

Rabbi Barbara Thiede also wrote an article asking that published articles be informationally relevant. Thank you!

I understand that people have different opinions about various subjects, but when the truth is distorted it can undermine all of us. This is paramount when it comes to public health, educational honesty, and the well-being of our fragile democracy. Please refrain from undermining the efforts of our medical community to keep us safe and the educational community from teaching truths about our history.

Our democracy is fragile and we need to keep our two hundred year experiment from being undermined. Fact check the articles, please!