LETTER: Jeanne Dixon bring leadership and history of service

I am very happy that Jeanne Dixon has offered to serve Kannapolis as a candidate for City Council in the coming election. As a proud Kannapolis native, and one who has known, worked with, and admired Jeanne for over 30 years, I know that she will bring the same fine qualities of leadership to her work for the City and all of its people that she has brought to each of the many positions of public service she has held through the years.