LETTER: Jeanne Dixon has community at heart

I am Rev. Dr. Leonard Jarvis, a community leader and a former Pastor. It is crucial we vote for a candidate who has the community at heart.

Jeanne Dixon, a candidate for Kannapolis City Council is that person. Jeanne has served in various capacities to improve the quality of life of others while being a member of Cabarrus Victims Assistance Program, Partnership for Children, Sisters in Partnership, Board of Trustees for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and numerous ministries in her church, Price Memorial AME Zion. She brings proven experience to provide new and innovative ideas.

I like her because she has given of herself without asking anything in return. She is approachable, personable, and equivocally genuinely committed to making a difference. She will be a voice to provide effective and transformative leadership.

A vote for Jeanne Dixon is a vote for a better tomorrow.

Rev. Dr. Leonard Jarvis

Kannapolis