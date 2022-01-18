 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Jesus not likely tall, blue-eyed blond
LETTER: Jesus not likely tall, blue-eyed blond

Letters to the editor

This is in response to Mike Ruffin’s, “What did Jesus look like.” E. Raymond Capt quotes from an obscure 11th century saint is more than laughable.

Saint Anselm of Canterbury somehow found a letter that no one else has ever seen, supposedly written by a resident of Judea during the time of Jesus. He describes Jesus as a tall blue eyed blond in a land where these were not the physical characteristics of the people in that area. Did anyone other than Saint Anselm see that letter? Revelation 1: 13-15 describes Jesus as having wooly white hair and bronze feet. Although I have doubts that this is an accurate description, it is probably closer to the truth than the 14th century artist rendition that adorns so many churches and homes.

I’m no biblical scholar, but basic logic would see that a man born in a country next to Africa 3000 years ago would have the features of the people in that area, rather than that of the Europeans thousands of miles away.

Warren D Smith

Concord

