LETTER: Jesus not likely tall, blue-eyed blond

Saint Anselm of Canterbury somehow found a letter that no one else has ever seen, supposedly written by a resident of Judea during the time of Jesus. He describes Jesus as a tall blue eyed blond in a land where these were not the physical characteristics of the people in that area. Did anyone other than Saint Anselm see that letter? Revelation 1: 13-15 describes Jesus as having wooly white hair and bronze feet. Although I have doubts that this is an accurate description, it is probably closer to the truth than the 14th century artist rendition that adorns so many churches and homes.