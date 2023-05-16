Another Jiggy with the Piggy has come and gone. Wow!! What a fabulous two days. The organizers done a great job. The city employees went above and beyond to make this event a success.

Now we are looking forward to May 25th for the Dale Earnhardt day. Thank You Kyle, Stephan and all the folks at Old Armor Beer Co for all you do for the downtown area and for Having Dale Earnhardt Day!!!

So many people come together to make these events happen all while our senile mayor sits around, Does nothing but complain. Its’ time for a new person to sit in that chair!!

Thank you again Kannapolis and Old Armor Beer co for the hard work and dedication.

Curtis Ballard

Kannapolis