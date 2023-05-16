This is in response to the article written by Norman L. Mccullough, Jr.’s article.

This is a free country and our forefathers fought for us to have this right and I for one am against the removal of the monument.

There were 42,000 North Carolina soldiers that fought and many died for reasons other than slavery.

The Monument was dedicated May 5, 1892, and was sponsored by the Ladies Memorial Association of Concord. The cost was $900.00

This was a memorial to the men who gave their lives and lived in Cabarrus County. Many of them were farmers, as were most of my Confederate Ancestors.

My Great Great Grandfather died as a prisoner of war at Fort Delaware. Should I go up there and demand that all Monuments be removed as it is offensive to me?

I was born in Cabarrus County and proud of my heritage and the County has managed to grow and prosper right along with the Monument in front of the Court House. We have lived in harmony for at least the 82 years I have been living.

Who would think a Monument would deter anyone from opening a business or moving to Cabarrus County?

The Monument is a memorial to the DEAD that were from Cabarrus County and it should be respected.

Where are the descendants of the soldiers from Cabarrus County? Surely I am not the only one left.

If we don’t stand up for our rights as well as honoring others this wonderful American is going to be ruled as many foreign countries. The people will not be able to voice their opinion, go to the church of their choice or vote.

I was forced to give up my North Carolina Confederate Tag for no other reason that it was offensive. It probably won’t be long until the tag with the bee will be offensive because someone got stung, the list could go on and on.

My Confederate ancestors were Caldwells, Washams, Cannons, and Blacks from Cabarrus County. I am proud of my heritage and urge anyone that has a Confederate Ancestor to voice their opinion.

Bobbie Cannon Motley