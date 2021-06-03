LETTER: Keipper has it all wrong

Regarding Vincent Keipper’s recent letter (“Race relations must be addressed”) attacking a John Hood column, here are a few ideas worthy of addressing: Maybe now is the time for Keipper and those like him to consider the words and solutions of Black intellectuals such as Bob Woodson, Peter Kirsanow, Candance Owens, Allen West, Thomas Sowell, Ben Carson, Shelby Steele, Carol Swain, and many others.

Maybe now is the time for Keipper and those like him to step down from their position of moral superiority and stop calling the rest of us racists. Our own federal government has attempted to address inequality and issues of race for the last 60 years or so. To what end? According to Keipper and those like him, the problems have only grown worse. Yes, maybe now is the time for a new approach, but Critical Race Theory is definitely not it—no matter if it’s toned down and made less “aggressive.”