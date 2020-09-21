LETTER: Lack of understand by school board members troubling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a parent and an educator, I have diligently watched each Cabarrus County School Board meeting since the pandemic began. I must commend the teachers and superintendent for navigating these uncertain waters.

The most recent school board meeting on Sept. 8 showed me yet again that several school board members clearly lack understanding about the basic functions of the public school system. Additionally, these same school board members quickly dismiss the work and research of the Health Alliance in favor of what must be their own feelings of convenience.

Laura Blackwell seems to think that people dying alone in the hospital from COVID-19 is no different than children contracting a regular cold or the winter flu. And to my shock, Dr. Crystal Hill, Curriculum and Instruction representative, graciously had to explain how the middle school class schedule works to long time school board member Holly Grimsley. How in the world does a long-time school board member not even understand how middle school works? And if a school board member does not even understand something so basic, why should that board member have voting power over the safety and education of our children?