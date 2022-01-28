LETTER: Law protects against unexpected medical bills

For millions of Americans who potentially face exorbitant medical bills, one of the best holiday gifts this season came on Jan. 1, when the No Surprises Act became law.

No one wants to be hit with an unexpected bill that can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars, but unfortunately surprise medical bills affect 1 in 5 people who go to an emergency room or get surgery. Luckily, this new statute, which will protect patients from surprisingly large bills from out-of-network providers and is such a no-brainer that it even got rare bipartisan support in Congress when it passed last December and then-President Donald Trump signed it.

Now that this act has gone into effect, it’s crucial that all Americans know their rights under the Act to protect ourselves against future potential surprise bills. The government has an informative website, https://www.cms.gov/nosurprises, consumers can check out, and lots of public interest organizations such as my group, NCPIRG, have tip guides and other resources as well.

No one needs financial insult added to physical injury with a surprise medical bill. Learn your rights so that doesn’t happen to you.

Katie Craig

Raleigh