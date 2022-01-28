LETTER: Leonard Pitts promotes racism

To the Leonard Pitts of the world:

Leonards, I can only act white because I am white! Can you act other than Black because you are Black? Can you show your bigotry and racism any more than you do in your printed opinions? Probably not!

The reason bigotry and racism continues to exist as it does in today's world is because people as yourself, Blacks and whites, continue to rub it in everyone's faces. If you and people like you, Blacks and whites, start coming from a different perspective attitudes will change.

People will be free, all people, blacks and all the other oppressed, Native Americans, Asian Americans, European Americans, Latin Americans, etc. You and people like you, blacks and whites, only exist because your power resides in keeping minorities oppressed and angry.

You and people like you, blacks and whites, don't want everyone to be totally free. Oppression exits because you want it so, otherwise you Leonards of the world have no value, no power.

Danny Singleton

Concord