LETTER: Let’s use clean energy and clean up the environment
LETTER: Let's use clean energy and clean up the environment

Letters to the editor

This is a letter for a Boy Scout requirement where I must send a letter to a newspaper about something,

I will be talking about climate change: in my opinion we are not doing enough to combat global warming. In order to stop this crisis both here in Concord and around the globe, we need to switch to products that don’t pollute the environment, for example we could get our energy from solar panels or dams instead of fossil fuels.

I also believe we should clean up trash along the side of the road to make the environment and area cleaner for us and the animals that live here.

Zack Jordan

Concord

Tags

