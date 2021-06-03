LETTER: Local stories show you the human side

Last Sunday's Memorial Day edition of the Independent Tribune had several items of local interest . As always the coverage of local sports was great, providing the scores and photographs but just as importantly the stories behind the games and players.

I especially appreciated the two articles that focused on Memorial Day. Concord native Dr. Grant Campbell served as a trauma surgeon with the U S Army Medical Corps during deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. He writes about visits to Arlington National Cemetery to visit the graves of three close friends that served with him. His point was that all veterans who fought would want us to remember the sacrifices they made and just as importantly they would also want us to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that have resulted .

Another article about a ninety-six-year-old Harrisburg native who served in World War Two and the Korean War gives us Mr. Grayden Miller's perspective on service to our country. The article also tells about his long and interesting life before and after military service.