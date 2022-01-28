 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: NC GOP has more Black leadership than any state
LETTER: NC GOP has more Black leadership than any state

The world has changed greatly since I was born in 1978. I used to hear folks say “it was a different world back then” and now I know what that means.

The divide along political lines in our country has never been sharper. Interestingly the monolithic voting of black Americans for democrats is also changing. North Carolina has more Black Americans in positions of leadership within the Republican Party than any other state and that number is growing almost daily.

Why you ask? Self-sufficiency, small government, low taxes and faith. Fairly simple in my opinion.

Addul Ali

Kannapolis

