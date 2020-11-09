 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Outstanding job by local election officials
View Comments

LETTER: Outstanding job by local election officials

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Got an opinion or just want to point out something good or bad in our community? Send us a letter. Email to mplemmons@independenttribune.com or jstamey@independenttribune.com

I would like to thank the Cabarrus Board of Elections for providing four locations for early voting. The sites were evenly spread across the county to allow convenient access for citizens. The extra days that were added this year proved to be a wise decision as demonstrated by the record number of early votes.

I would also like to commend (Elections Director) Carol Soles and her professional staff along with the dedicated volunteers for the way voting was conducted. Every step of the voting process was well organized and volunteers were helpful and courteous. Voting is a privilege and a right that Americans sometimes take for granted. The planning and execution in Cabarrus County made it a joy. Well done!

Scott Padgett

Concord

View Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts