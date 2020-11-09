LETTER: Outstanding job by local election officials

I would like to thank the Cabarrus Board of Elections for providing four locations for early voting. The sites were evenly spread across the county to allow convenient access for citizens. The extra days that were added this year proved to be a wise decision as demonstrated by the record number of early votes.

I would also like to commend (Elections Director) Carol Soles and her professional staff along with the dedicated volunteers for the way voting was conducted. Every step of the voting process was well organized and volunteers were helpful and courteous. Voting is a privilege and a right that Americans sometimes take for granted. The planning and execution in Cabarrus County made it a joy. Well done!