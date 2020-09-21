LETTER: Peacemaker President no accident

Accidental peace my eye! Donald Trump’s administration has brokered peace between Israel and several Arab Nations. Trump has accomplished what precious administrations failed to do despite great effort. Joe Biden claims that Trump made peace “accidentally.” I hope that the world leaders will study this “accident” and figure how to “accidentally” make peace more places in the world. Joe Biden’s brain really is in meltdown. As for me, I am voting for the peacemaker, President Trump.