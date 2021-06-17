 Skip to main content
LETTER: Pittman bill allows developers to destroy forests
Republican Larry Pittman representing Cabarrus County is sponsoring House Bill 496 which would strip towns and counties from protecting their trees and tree canopies. This bill would allow developers to destroy forests and beautiful oaks, magnolias, hickories, maples, tulip poplars and a host of other trees needed for oxygen, shade, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, and water absorption needed to prevent storm water runoff at a time when climate change threatens the entire natural world we depend on for survival. Bill 496 would prevent local ordinances protecting tree coverage.

Republicans claim to be against big government but this overreach of the general assembly would stop local governments from protecting their own towns’ and counties’ beauty and health with tree ordinances. Please contact Pittman to ask him to stop this assault on our right to protect the trees so essential for our well-being.

Joy Hewett

Pittsboro

