LETTER: Plemmons wrong to attack Measmer family, business

Editor,

Mark Plemmons, this is a direct response to your social media post about me and my family. You have gone out on a limb stating that I was planning to completely cut the EDC funding, when elected county commissioner.

Where did you receive your information? Where is the proof of what you are accusing me of? I am assuming that you are taking the word of one of the candidates that likes to air dirty laundry on social media and feed you false information.

In regards to the information that you put out about how much my family business pays in taxes…there again you are misrepresenting the truth. That amount you quoted is required to pay for end of year inventory, so yes, we have to pay taxes on any unsold food/product in the store, which is absurd.

The property is rented so, I’m sure the property tax amount is passed on from the landlord. If you were to add up all the taxes that we pay each month (payroll taxes-Social Security/Medicare match, Federal and State Unemployment), the amount is large enough that we could create an additional 10 positions.

I would assume that you do not have a grasp of how business taxes are paid. So much for you being fair and balanced as the editor of our local paper. I guess we know how fair you will be when reporting over the next four years. The term Fake News is all so real in this case!

Chris Measmer

Concord